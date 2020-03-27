Sarwat Gilani gets crafty with kids in self-isolation

Just like every other parent trying to find creative ways to keep their kids busy during the self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, Sarwat Gilani gets her hands dirty to make something beautiful with paints.

Taking to Instagram, Gilani shared a fun activity she did with her kids to keep them busy. She documented the whole procedure for her fans.

She shared that initially she planned to conduct a class with many kids in the neighbourhood but due to rain in Karachi she continued the class with her own kids.

Don’t worry if you have missed the class on time, Gillani will be coming up with vegetables painting for all the kids to learn on Friday (today).

Earlier, Pakistani actors Hira Mani and Salman Shaikh aka Mani were also looking for fun activities to keep their kids out of boredom.