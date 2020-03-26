Sanam Jung prays for all Umrah pilgrims

Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Sanam Jung\ Instagram

Pakistani actor Sanam Jung wants the house of Allah to be open for all so that everyone can go for their Umrah.

Taking to her Instagram she shared a throwback picture of her parents with a story when she for her Umrah with them.

“Throwback to the most blessed year 2018, when my parents and I went for Umrah. I can’t explain how thankful I am to Allah(SWT) for bestowing me this opportunity to perform Umrah with the best people in the world, my beautiful parents,” reads the post.

She remarked that every Ramzan she would cry on a janamaz (prayer mat) and ask for this one dua, consistently. “…adamantly and I would beg Allah(SWT) to make this happen and Alhamdullilah 2018 was the year when my dua was accepted,” said Jung.

Alhamdullilah! Throwback to the most blessed year 2018, when my parents and I went for Umrah.I can’t explain how thankful I am to Allah(SWT) for bestowing me this opportunity to perform Umrah with the best people in the world, my beautiful parents. Every Ramzan, I would cry on janamaz and ask for this one dua, consistently, adamantly and I would beg Allah(SWT) to make this happen and Alhamdullilah 2018 was the year when my dua was accepted. There are many of us who had plans for Umrah but sadly with the Coronavirus situation it has been temporarily suspended.Lets all pray for the entire ummah and the world that this subsides as soon as possible and the House of Allah(SWT) is open to all of us.Ameen Rabbir hum huma kama rabbayani sagheera. O Lord! Have mercy on my parents, the way they bestowed mercy on me during my childhood. – Ameen.

“There are many of us who had plans for Umrah but sadly with the Coronavirus situation it has been temporarily suspended,” added Jung. “Let’s all pray for the entire ummah and the world that this subsides as soon as possible and the House of Allah(SWT) is open to all of us.”

In another post on her Instagram, she urged people to take care of their domestic helpers and let them also stay at home.

