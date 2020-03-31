Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Photo: Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on Monday at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. He was 38 years old.

Taking to his social media, Dabangg actor Salman mourned the death. The actor shared a picture with Abdullah Khan along with the caption, “Will always love you.”

Will always love you…

There was also speculation that the cause of Abdullah’s death is a coronavirus, however, sources from the family denied the rumours and said that he died because of heart-related issues.

According to Republic, Abdullah passed away after suffering from a lung infection.

Abdullah was not connected with Bollywood, however, he often appeared in numerous pictures and videos posted by Salman Khan on social media. Abdullah Mirza Khan was the son of Salman’s father and scriptwriter Salim Khan’s sister. 

Bollywood actors Daisy Shah and Zareen Khan conveyed their condolences to the family.

