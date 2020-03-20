Sajjad Ali wants to start an online music revolution

Why go to a concert when you can watch Sajjad Ali live? The Chief Sahab singer took a cue from Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Grammy-award winner John Legend and announced that it was time to hold concerts online.

In an Instagram post, the singer said that due to the current situation, it would be impossible to hold a concert but that didn’t mean that people should miss out on music just because they were “stuck at home”.

Ali suggested that a great way to combat this would be to hold concerts online. He suggested that “small gatherings, commercial events…everything can be online” and sponsors were welcome to join.

Fans can also send in requests with #SajjadAliOnline.