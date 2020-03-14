Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Sajal and Ahad tie the knot in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Ahad Raza Mir/Instagram

Two heartthrobs of the nation, Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, finally tied the knot in a closed ceremony in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony that took place at an undisclosed location was attended by their close friends and family members. Following the announcement, the actor changed her Instagram handle to Sajal Ahad Mir.

Both actors announced the news on their Instagram handles with similar captions.

Hello Mrs. Mir ❤ #InAbuDhabi

Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi

The couple looked ethereal dressed in traditional attires. Their wedding ceremonies had begun a week ago and adorable photos from the festivities were making rounds on social media.

It was earlier speculated that the couple was tying the knot in Turkey, however, the rumors were later dismissed. The lovebirds got engaged in July last year after dating for a while.

Their on-screen chemistry in drama serials Yakeen Ka Safar and Aaangan were appreciated by their fans.

Ahad Raza Mir Sajal Aly
 
