Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal Ali cooks for Ahad Raza Mir in self-isolation

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sajal Ali cooks for Ahad Raza Mir in self-isolation

Photo: File

Seems like the newly-wed star, Sajal Ali, has found something to keep her busy during the lock down.

She recently cooked a full desi meal for her husband and co-star, Ahad Raza Mir, and showed off her cooking skills on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared photos and video clips from the kitchen.

The couple recently tied the knot in a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi.

Shortly after the wedding, stunning photos of Sajal and Ahad started pouring in on social media. The Aangan stars treated their fans with adorable inside glimpses from their big day.

RELATED STORIES
 

