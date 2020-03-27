Saboor Ali reunites with an old passion in self-isolation

We’ve all known Saboor Aly as a brilliant TV and film actress, however, during the self-isolation period we got to know that she has many other talents.

While Saboor is stuck at her house, much like most of us these days, she’s reconnecting with her old hobbies. She surprised fans and followers with a stunning painting.

Saboor took to her official Instagram account to share her masterpiece with everyone, and said, “Sometimes it’s good to reconnect with things you love to do.”

A few hours later we got a closer look at her painting and boy are we proud!She names her painting fearless.

People all around the world are utilising their time during quarantine by doing things that they love to do but didn’t have the time to invest in previously.

While Saboor shared her painting, actor Kubra Khan shared a throwback photo with her celebrity friends.

She said: “ThrowBack to when luxuries were mistaken to be basics.”