Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change

Baaghi actor Saba Qamar Zaman doesn’t want her best friend Osman Khalid Butt to change for anyone.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Kamli actor shared a cheerful picture with Butt. “You are an amazing person let no one change you ever,” reads the caption.

Time and again, Butt has shown support for Qamar. In 2018, he came to Saba Qamar’s defence when the latter was being trolled after some of her images leaked online.

Qamar and Butt have also worked together in a drama based on Qandeel Baloch’s life Baaghi.

Osman Khalid Butt Saba Qamar
 
