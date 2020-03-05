Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey

Her vacation pictures from Turkey are major travel goals

Baaghi actor Saba Qamar sets social media on fire after her killer dance moves on Bollywood song Naagin went viral. The video was shot inside a car during her ongoing trip to Turkey.

Qamar always makes sure to keep her fans posted about her adventures on social media through regular updates. She has recently upped her Instagram game with her vacation pictures in from Turkey, giving us major travel goals.

View this post on Instagram

04.03.2020 🙃

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on Mar 4, 2020 at 4:22am PST

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. While on the other hand, she has also announced to start the shooting of her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, in April this year. 

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success. 

