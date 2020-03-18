Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Saba Qamar all set to launch her YouTube channel

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
File photo: Saba Qamar/Twitter

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar opened up about dealing with mental health, upcoming project, launching a YouTube channel and about the incident that really touched her heart while shooting in Lahore on Tuesday.

Saba has always kept her personal life under wraps and she hardly gives interviews. However, to address all the questions from her fans she recently conducted a light-hearted #AskSaba session on Twitter. Here are a few of her responses.

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. While on the other hand, she has also announced to start the shooting of her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, in April this year. 

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success. 

