Saba Qamar all set to launch her YouTube channel

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar opened up about dealing with mental health, upcoming project, launching a YouTube channel and about the incident that really touched her heart while shooting in Lahore on Tuesday.

Saba has always kept her personal life under wraps and she hardly gives interviews. However, to address all the questions from her fans she recently conducted a light-hearted #AskSaba session on Twitter. Here are a few of her responses.

Because I haven’t found someone who I can spend my entire life with 😋 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

I always stay positive, read books, workout and eat healthy so there is no space for depression. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

I have actually been through a lot, and all I learned in my life is to let go off things that make you feel bad, accept your imperfections to keep going. Learn to talk your heart out, don’t take things too seriously, just stay true to yourself because #Itsokaynotbeokay — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

On my Birthday, hopefully 😊 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

Yes I just finished my film Kamli and now I’ll be shooting my next upcoming film Ghabrana Nahi hai and then there is a web series coming up on ZEE5, but no drama as yet. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

We don’t know exactly but hopefully in a month or two 🙂 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

Yes I would love to, she is an amazing actress ❤️ — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. While on the other hand, she has also announced to start the shooting of her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, in April this year.

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success.

