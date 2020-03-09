Riz Ahmed drops The Long Goodbye

British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed has just dropped an EP, The Long Goodbye, which is about his break up with Britain.

In an Instagram post, Ahmed said: “My country has broken up with me. We had our ups, but now it’s broken down.”

The album has 15 tracks with interludes by actors Mahershala Ali (Don’t Do Anything Stupid), Mindy Kaling (Take Half) and Yara Shahidi (Look Inside).

The EP features Toba Tek Singh, The Break Up (Shikwa), Mogambo and Deal With It. There is also a 12-mintue shortfilm by the same name, directed by Aneil Karia, which looks at what would happen in Britain if racists took over in the future. It ends with a haunting poem called: Where Are You From.

