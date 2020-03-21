Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor has some advice for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He wants the prime minister to take adequate precautions in this global crisis.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Kabhi Kabhi star: “People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too.”

The actor said that this was a global crisis and ego did not matter. “We love you guys. Humanity zindabad,” he added.

In a meeting on Friday with journalists, the prime minister said that the federal government was not in favour of imposing a “full lockdown” in the country as it doesn’t have enough resources.

“We have daily wagers in the country. How would they survive if we lockdown the country” PM Khan asked. “We have decided to ask people to impose self-discipline on them.”

