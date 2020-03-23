Rihanna donates $5m to help with coronavirus relief efforts

Singer and actress Rihanna has donated five million dollars to Direct Relief, Partners in Health and WHO’s response fund among others to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

She did this through the Clara Lionel Foundation which she help set up back in 2012 to honour her grandparents.

The foundation made the announcement in an Instagram post over the weekend.

In the post, the CLF said that they were preparing communities with protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, singer Justin Timberlake, designer Donatella Versace and several others have also donated to help fight the pandemic.