Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rihanna donates $5m to help with coronavirus relief efforts

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Rihanna donates $5m to help with coronavirus relief efforts

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event at Sephora on September 14, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

Singer and actress Rihanna has donated five million dollars to Direct Relief, Partners in Health and WHO’s response fund among others to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

She did this through the Clara Lionel Foundation which she help set up back in 2012 to honour her grandparents.

The foundation made the announcement in an Instagram post over the weekend.

In the post, the CLF said that they were preparing communities with protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, singer Justin Timberlake, designer Donatella Versace and several others have also donated to help fight the pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus rihanna
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Saba Qamar doesn't want her best friend to change
Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.