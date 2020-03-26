Releasing Maria B’s husband leaves a big question mark: analyst

Designer's husband was arrested for endangering lives

Lahore-based designer Maria B and her husband Tahir Saeed have been trending online for the last 72 hours.

Why? Because they let their cook, who tested positive for COVD-19 go back to his village in Vehari instead of keeping him in quarantine.

This led to Saeed’s arrest. He was charged with endangering the lives of others. He was later released from police custody, it was learnt from a video the couple posted online to share their side of the story.

In SAMAA TV’s show 7se8, host Kiran Naz took the issue up and discussed its repercussions with analyst Ahmed Waleed.

“This was obviously a very serious matter. The government is going on lockdown and making efforts to contain the situation and has said that if someone tests positive, they have to be kept in isolation,” said Waleed. “People did not expect educated people like this family to send their hired help home in such an underhanded manner…the man changed buses twice to get to Vehari. Can you imagine the number of people he interacted with…infected with the virus on his way home?”

The analyst said that it was beyond his understanding why the couple behaved in such a manner. “I suppose it is understandable if a common man did this but you have money, you could have gotten him treated…it was your responsibility,” explained the analyst.

They should have informed the authorities, instead of hiding a coronavirus patient, he said.

This let Kiran to ask the analyst why Maria B’s husband was let go a mere six hours after his arrest and if all due process was followed. She asked him if the same was being done for everyone else.

According to Waleed, assuming this is an offence where you can get bail, “the thing is that this [the incident] has happened but you have also appealed to the prime minister and asked him why your husband has been arrested…the government machinery came into action immediately and released him. I am afraid that this has left a big question mark for the rest of us”.

Maria B, in an earlier video, made an appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard. She said the police raided her house on Monday night “like I was the biggest drug mafia don in Lahore”.

The designer said her husband was informed that there was an FIR against him. She said she was extremely stressed as she was waiting for her family’s test results for Covid-19.