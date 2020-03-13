Poster for movie on Khilafat Movement released

The poster for Gawah Rehna, a Pakistani movie on the Khilafat movement, has been released. The movie will be released soon to express admiration for Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, the unsung heroes of the Khilafat movement and the Turkish people.

The film has been made keeping in mind the problems faced by Muslims of the sub-continent 100 years ago and focuses on the struggle of the Khilafat Movement.



According to the makers of the film, Gawah Rehna will make the viewers feel pride at how their ancestors showed bravery even in the most difficult of times. Gawah Rehna will be released simultaneously in Pakistan and Turkey in the coming weeks.



The film’s writer-director Tahir Mahmoud said the film will be dubbed in Turkish. He said that he wants to strengthen linkages between the people of Pakistan and Turkey through the film.

The lead characters will be played by Ghana Ali and Emmad Irfani. The film will also star Mert Sismanlar, Rabia Kulsoom, Faisal Imtiaz, Rehan Nazim and Qavi Khan among others.