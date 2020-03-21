Patriot Act’s Hasan Minhaj, wife welcome baby boy

American-Indian comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena introduced their baby boy to the world in a post on social media on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Patriot Act’s star said: “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows.”

The family portrait show Minhaj cradling his son in a blanket sitting next to his wife Beena Patel. This is their second child. They welcomed their daughter in 2018.

The couple met while studying at the University of California Davis and tied the knot in 2015.