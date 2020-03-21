Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Patriot Act’s Hasan Minhaj, wife welcome baby boy

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Patriot Act’s Hasan Minhaj, wife welcome baby boy

Photo: Netflix

American-Indian comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena introduced their baby boy to the world in a post on social media on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Patriot Act’s star said: “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows.”

The family portrait show Minhaj cradling his son in a blanket sitting next to his wife Beena Patel. This is their second child. They welcomed their daughter in 2018.

The couple met while studying at the University of California Davis and tied the knot in 2015.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hasan minhaj netflix Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.