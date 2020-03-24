Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Past year has made me stronger, says Mehwish Hayat

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Past year has made me stronger, says Mehwish Hayat

Photo Courtesy: MehwishHayat/Twitter

Actor Mehwish Hayat took a walk down memory lane on Monday and remembered the day she received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from President Arif Alvi.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared a video clip from last year’s ceremony on Twitter and said: “Can’t believe that today it’s been a year from this life changing moment when I was bestowed with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the Medal of Excellence.”

She said that it felt like yesterday when the president told her that he was proud of her. “The past year has made me much stronger and I shoulder the responsibility that comes with the honour. I’ll make sure that I continue to make my country proud. Thank you to all those who have supported me & those that have never failed to remind me each day of this moment.”

In 2019, Hayat received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her efforts in Pakistan’s film industry. She dedicated her award to all the girls in the country who have a dream.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mehwish hayat Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Saba Qamar doesn't want her best friend to change
Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.