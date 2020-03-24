Past year has made me stronger, says Mehwish Hayat

Actor Mehwish Hayat took a walk down memory lane on Monday and remembered the day she received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from President Arif Alvi.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared a video clip from last year’s ceremony on Twitter and said: “Can’t believe that today it’s been a year from this life changing moment when I was bestowed with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the Medal of Excellence.”

She said that it felt like yesterday when the president told her that he was proud of her. “The past year has made me much stronger and I shoulder the responsibility that comes with the honour. I’ll make sure that I continue to make my country proud. Thank you to all those who have supported me & those that have never failed to remind me each day of this moment.”



In 2019, Hayat received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her efforts in Pakistan’s film industry. She dedicated her award to all the girls in the country who have a dream.