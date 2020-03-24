Pakistani stars celebrate resolution day at home amidst coronavirus outbreak

With major cities in lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19, the nation celebrated Pakistan Day by sending wishes and support to each other on social media to show that we stand united during this crisis.

Commemorating the Lahore Resolution which was passed on 23rd March 1940, Pakistani celebrities have also posted heartwarming wishes for our motherland, praying for its longevity, peace, and prosperity.

They all sang Pakistan’s national anthem and posted it on their social media.

Singer Asim Azhar took to his social media and posted a video of himself singing a patriotic song for March 23.