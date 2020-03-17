Pakistani horror film Kataksha released on YouTube

Pakistan’s first psychological horror film Kataksha has been released on YouTube. The film has been written and directed by Abu Aleeha.

Kataksha is a story of four colleagues at a news channel, who don’t get along well but are tasked to shoot a programme at the historic Katas Raj Temple.

The film’s cast includes Salim Meraj, Nimra Khan, Mubeen Gabol, Qasim Khan and Kiran Tabeer. Salim Meraj, who has countless films to his credit like Na Maloom Afraad, Actor-in-Law, Laal Kabootar, and others, is the main lead of the film.

The film’s trailer was released on Eidul Fitr and was screened at all cinema houses of Pakistan on June 21, 2019.

On the other hand, the shoot of Abu Aleeha’s other feature film, Once Upon a Time in Karachi, has been completed. The film starring Mohsin Abbas Haider is expected to be released next month.