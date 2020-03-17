Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani horror film Kataksha released on YouTube

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pakistani horror film Kataksha released on YouTube

Photo: Kataksha

Pakistan’s first psychological horror film Kataksha has been released on YouTube. The film has been written and directed by Abu Aleeha.

Kataksha is a story of four colleagues at a news channel, who don’t get along well but are tasked to shoot a programme at the historic Katas Raj Temple.

The film’s cast includes Salim Meraj, Nimra Khan, Mubeen Gabol, Qasim Khan and Kiran Tabeer. Salim Meraj, who has countless films to his credit like Na Maloom Afraad, Actor-in-Law, Laal Kabootar, and others, is the main lead of the film.

The film’s trailer was released on Eidul Fitr and was screened at all cinema houses of Pakistan on June 21, 2019.

On the other hand, the shoot of Abu Aleeha’s other feature film, Once Upon a Time in Karachi, has been completed. The film starring Mohsin Abbas Haider is expected to be released next month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kataksha youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Angeline Malik vows to never work with Khalil-ur- Rehman Qamar
Angeline Malik vows to never work with Khalil-ur- Rehman Qamar
Sajal and Ahad tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
Sajal and Ahad tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.