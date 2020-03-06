Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan passes away in Lahore

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: File

Famous Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan passed away at the age of 70 in Lahore on Friday after a long illness.

According to his family, Khan was suffering from lung and kidney disease for more than three months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Earlier, his family also appealed for prayers and said he was admitted in the hospital and was on the ventilator.

He had appeared in several political satire nights shows including Khabarnaak and Khabarzar. The comedian appeared in films, theatre productions, stage shows and TV series as well during his long career. Khan was also awarded the Pride of Performance by the government.

Following the news of the comedian’s demise, PM Imran Khan, Sarmad Khoosat, and many other notable personalities offered their condolence to the bereaved family.

