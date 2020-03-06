Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan passes away in Lahore

Famous Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan passed away at the age of 70 in Lahore on Friday after a long illness.

According to his family, Khan was suffering from lung and kidney disease for more than three months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Earlier, his family also appealed for prayers and said he was admitted in the hospital and was on the ventilator.

He had appeared in several political satire nights shows including Khabarnaak and Khabarzar. The comedian appeared in films, theatre productions, stage shows and TV series as well during his long career. Khan was also awarded the Pride of Performance by the government.

Following the news of the comedian’s demise, PM Imran Khan, Sarmad Khoosat, and many other notable personalities offered their condolence to the bereaved family.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا معروف کامیڈیئن امان اللہ کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار



مرحوم کے درجات کی بلندی اور لواحقین کے صبر کی دعا



مرحوم امان اللہ اسٹیج ، مزاحیہ اداکاری اور ڈرامہ انڈسٹری کا قیمتی اثاثہ تھے: وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 6, 2020

I hope the stars and all the moons are chasing you Sir Amaanullah and you are making them laugh hysterically with your genius humour. He wasn’t just an artist par excellence, he was an intellectual in the truest sense. A man with a witty and a beautiful mind. We will miss you 🙁 — Sarmad Khoosat (@KhoosatSarmad) March 6, 2020

“Beta, whenever you feel sad, just give me a call and I’ll make you laugh!”



– Amanullah RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DfqdfTY2l — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) March 6, 2020

Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Just heard of Amanullah saab’s passing.

Thank you for your wit, your spontaneity, and for all the laughs.

You will be missed, sir. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 6, 2020

Deeply saddened at the death of Amanullah, the King of Comedy. Not only did i watch his plays with friends when at Uni but later was kind enough to present a skit with Albela at my Mehndi. Had a memorable laugh which still resonates like it was only yesterday. Will be missed. RIP — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 6, 2020