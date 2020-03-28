Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Entertainment

Pakistani celebrities pay white flag tribute to doctors combatting coronavirus

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Photo: Momal Sheikh/ Instagram

With continuous messages on social media to spread awareness about the coronavirus, Pakistani celebrities have proved to be responsible citizens.

They joined the nation in paying tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting the coronavirus Friday. 

People raised white flags at 6pm across Pakistan from their balconies, rooftops and parks to honour the medics working tirelessly to fight the pandemic.

Ayesha Omar, Junaid Khan, Momal Sheikh with her family, Wasim Akram with wife Shaneira Akram and daughter and Momin Ali with Lubna Faryad shared their pictures on social media holding white flags to appreciate our doctors and paramedical staff for the work they are doing. 

Hamain tum say piyar hai ♥️

coronavirus doctors Pakistani celebrities
 
Tell us what you think:

MOST READ
