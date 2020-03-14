No screenings at Pakistani cinemas Atrium, Centaurus, Cinestar

As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, Cinestar Cinemas in Lahore, Atrium Cinemas in Karachi and Centaurus Cineplex Islamabad cinemas have announced that they will suspend operations starting Saturday (today).

The Punjab government issued a notification on Saturday, saying that all cinemas and theatres will remain closed for three weeks with immediate effect.

Sindh is expected to issue a notification.

This is being done as per the government’s instructions, said cinema owner Nadeem Mandviwalla. “I personally think that they will remain closed till Eid. If we open up after two weeks, no cinema will have anything to show as all American films have postponed release because of the coronavirus.”

On Saturday night, a salesperson at Nueplex told SAMAA Digital that business was not good. “People want to watch movies but they are afraid of catching the virus…which is why sales for the Vin Diesel film Bloodshot and Ehd-e-Wafa’s finale have not been good,” he said.

He added that a management meeting was scheduled for Saturday to make a decision about closing the cinema for two weeks.

According to a notification from the district magistrate’s office in Islamabad, cinemas have been told to remain shut for the next three weeks.



Advance ticket sales

Ehd-e-Wafa’s two-hour special is scheduled to be screened at cinemas across Pakistan on Saturday, a day before the finale airs on TV on Sunday.

However, this will not be taking place at Atrium, Centurus and Cinestar cinemas anymore.

An official from Hum TV told SAMAA Digital earlier said that their advance ticket sales were 10 times better than Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot which was released in Pakistan on Friday. He confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak had slowed sales down as well.