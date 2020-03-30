Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai is currently in self-isolation in the UK. The education activist, like everyone around the world, is trying to keep herself busy.

This led the Oxford University student to give herself a new look. Over the weekend, she shared a post on Instagram and captioned it: “Jonathan Van Ness: “Don’t try new lewks during quarantine.  Me: Cuts my own fringe.”

Jonathan Van Ness is one-fifth of the popular Netflix show Queer Eye. He is known for his makeovers, fashion sense and cats.

The Queer Eye star commented on the post and told Malala that she “slayed it”.

In the last few weeks, celebrities have taken to reading, cooking, spring cleaning, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma gave her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, a haircut; to keep themselves occupied as several countries have gone into lockdown.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
