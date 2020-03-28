Nandita Das says social distancing is a privilege

Director Nandita Das says that social distancing is a privilege. “It means you live in a house large enough to practice it. Hand washing is a privilege too,” she shared her views in a social media post on Friday.

In the Instagram post, the Manto director explained that it means having access to running water. “Hand sanitsers are a privilege. It means you have money to buy them,” she said. “Lockdowns are a privilege. It means you can afford to be at home. Most of the ways to ward the Corona off are accessible only to the affluent.”