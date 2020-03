Money Heist’s Lisbon tests positive for the coronavirus

Fans of the Netflix hit, Money Heist, are in for some bad news. It looks like Raquel Murillo/Lisbon has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish actor made the announcement via Instagram. In the post, Itziar Ituño shared a photograph of herself smiling and in bed. The actor who plays rouge inspector Raquel Murillo and the professor’s love interest in the show, said that she had a dry cough and fever since Friday.

The fourth season of the hit show was initially scheduled for release back in January. It will now be released on Netflix in the first week of April.

In the last week, many celebrities including Idris Elba, two stars from the popular Game of Thrones series, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.