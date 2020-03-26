Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Momina Mustehsan wants us to fight the coronavirus together

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan wants everyone to keep calm and count our blessings even the tiniest ones that we tend to overlook.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself and said that times are challenging, but try and keep calm.

“Take a moment to count your blessings, the tiniest ones that we tend to overlook – something as simple as the privilege of being outdoors and interacting with the world one on one,” said Mustehsan.

She remarked that only if we all work together to fight this virus will we ever be able to get back to life as we knew it. “Let’s all play our parts by making sure we don’t let it use us to multiply,” concludes the post.

