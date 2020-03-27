Mira Sethi takes a stroll down memory lane

Actor Mira Sethi is keeping an isolation diary during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Recently, the 7 Din Muhabat In star shared a series of photographs from her intimate wedding with Bilal Siddiqi last year. In an Instagram post, Sethi said that hard drive with photographs had been sitting on her table for months.

“I’ll be posting a series of photos and videos in the coming days. If this stuff makes you cringe, ignore. If not, enjway! PS: I skipped foundation/base altogether for my mehndi. I used concealer laikin itna tou banta hai.”

In 2019, Mira had penned down her feelings for Bilal. She also described the journey of how she met her life partner in an adorable Instagram post.