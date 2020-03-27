Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mira Sethi takes a stroll down memory lane

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Mira Sethi takes a stroll down memory lane

Photo: Instagram

Actor Mira Sethi is keeping an isolation diary during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Recently, the 7 Din Muhabat In star shared a series of photographs from her intimate wedding with Bilal Siddiqi last year. In an Instagram post, Sethi said that hard drive with photographs had been sitting on her table for months.

“I’ll be posting a series of photos and videos in the coming days. If this stuff makes you cringe, ignore. If not, enjway! PS: I skipped foundation/base altogether for my mehndi. I used concealer laikin itna tou banta hai.”

In 2019, Mira had penned down her feelings for Bilal. She also described the journey of how she met her life partner in an adorable Instagram post.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Mira Sethi self-isolation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.