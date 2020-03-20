Mind the gap, says Shehzad Roy to shaking hands

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, singer and activist Shehzad Roy has been sharing information regarding precautionary measures and the importance of washing hands frequently.

Recently, Roy tweeted that a man tried to shake his hand and he backed off. He said that the man made fun of his social distancing.

A guy just tried to shake my hand, so I backed off and said “mind the gap”. He replied “London tube station tay kudi kab say yehi kendi paee hai – mind the gap between the train and the platform, Pakistani na uthay and na ithay mind the gap karangay” he laughed and left!! 😩 — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 19, 2020

The singer has been urging the public to heed practices such as social distancing, washing hands and self-isolation to stop the virus from spreading rapidly.

History is mostly about class struggle . I think #CoronaVirus will be the biggest equaliser — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 19, 2020

Earlier, he tweeted: “History is mostly about class struggle. I think coronavirus will be the biggest equaliser.”