Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mind the gap, says Shehzad Roy to shaking hands

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mind the gap, says Shehzad Roy to shaking hands

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, singer and activist Shehzad Roy has been sharing information regarding precautionary measures and the importance of washing hands frequently.

Recently, Roy tweeted that a man tried to shake his hand and he backed off. He said that the man made fun of his social distancing.

The singer has been urging the public to heed practices such as social distancing, washing hands and self-isolation to stop the virus from spreading rapidly.

Earlier, he tweeted: “History is mostly about class struggle. I think coronavirus will be the biggest equaliser.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Shehzad Roy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.