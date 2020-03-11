Meray Paas Tum Ho Sajal, says Zara Noor Abbas

Actor Zara Noor Abbas says it will be hard to share her best friend Sajal Aly with her husband-to-be Ahad Raza Mir.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Ehd-e-Wafa star said: “A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life.”

She added that she could not believe Sajal was getting married. “My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine first.”

Sajal and Ahad got engaged in July last year after dating for a while. Their on-screen chemistry in drama serials Yakeen Ka Safar and Aaangan were appreciated by fans.