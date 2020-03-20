Meray Paas Tum Ho Danish, says Adnan Siddiqui

Actor Adnan Siddiqui poked fun at his co-star and fellow actor Humayun Saeed. Both stars have been in quarantine since returning from the US two days ago.

In an Instagram post, Siddiqui said: “Allah bless us all. Mere Pass Tum Ho, sirf Tum Ho Danish. Shehwar and Danish are quarantined together after returning from US. Hope you all have also isolated yourselves for your loved ones.”

The actor said that both of them had taken the conscious decision to not go home after they reached Karachi.

“We came to a hotel and are isolating ourselves for 14 days. We will not meet our loved ones, our friends,” he said. “Our meetings will be here, we will keep talking to you…we really thought about it before taking this step. We are being responsible citizens.”

Siddiqui asked people to stay safe.

