Mehwish Hayat wishes director Nadeem Baig on his 45th birthday

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Mehwish Hayat/ Instagram

Punjab Nahi Jaugi actor Mehwish Hayat has the sweetest wish for film director Nadeem Baig on his 45th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared adorable throwback photos with the director.

“Happy Birthday to one of the foremost directors of our country and a very dear friend,” wishes Hayat. “You have almost single-handedly revived Pakistani cinema and in my opinion, nobody understands our audience better than you do. Be it Manjali, Dillagi, JPNA, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and now LNJ. It has always been a pleasure to work with you Nadeem,” the actor said.

She said that she considers herself fortunate to have been able to share this incredible decade-long journey with Baig and has learnt so much from the experience.

“I hope that even in these difficult times you are able to celebrate this special day–we’ll defer the cake till we are back on set InshaAllah,” concludes the post.

