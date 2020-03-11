Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat waiting for Peshawar Zalmi to turn things around

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat waiting for Peshawar Zalmi to turn things around

Photo: Mehwish Hayat/ Instagram

Actor Mehwish Hayat is waiting for her team, Peshawar Zalmi, to step up in the Pakistan Super League.

The Punjabi Nahi Jaungi star was watching the match at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night when the Lahore Qalandars claimed a narrow win over Peshawar Zalmi.

In a tweet after the match, Hayat said: “The atmosphere in the Gaddafi Stadium was electric. This season of PSL is turning out to be the most exciting yet. A real treat for the fans who’ve waited so long for this.”

She congratulated the Lahore Qalandars and added that there was still time for Peshawar Zalmi to turn it around.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mehwish hayat Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar responds to Geo suspending his contract
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar responds to Geo suspending his contract
I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host
I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.