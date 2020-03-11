Mehwish Hayat waiting for Peshawar Zalmi to turn things around

Actor Mehwish Hayat is waiting for her team, Peshawar Zalmi, to step up in the Pakistan Super League.

The Punjabi Nahi Jaungi star was watching the match at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night when the Lahore Qalandars claimed a narrow win over Peshawar Zalmi.

In a tweet after the match, Hayat said: “The atmosphere in the Gaddafi Stadium was electric. This season of PSL is turning out to be the most exciting yet. A real treat for the fans who’ve waited so long for this.”

The atmosphere in the Gaddafi Stadium was electric. This season of PSL is turning out to be the most exciting yet. A real treat for the fans who’ve waited so long for this. Congrats to Qalandars for the victory, still time for @PeshawarZalmi to turn it around !🏏 #PZvLQ #Airlink pic.twitter.com/Dfj80enJ8f — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 10, 2020

She congratulated the Lahore Qalandars and added that there was still time for Peshawar Zalmi to turn it around.