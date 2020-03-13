Mehwish Hayat is relieved with PSL’s decision

Actor Mehwish Hayat is relieved that the Pakistan Super League is not cancelling matches but taking precautions.

On Thursday, the PSL announced that the remaining matches in Karachi will be held at National Stadium but without a crowd.

In a tweet, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star said: “Relieved to see this very wise move by the authorities. I never wanted the matches to be cancelled like some were calling for, just appropriate steps to be taken to mitigate the risk in these tough times.”

She told her fans to continue to enjoy the cricket at home with family and friends.

Before the PSL’s announcement, author Fatima Bhutto tweeted what everyone was thinking. She said: “Still trying to understand why PSL hasn’t been canceled during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC.”

Later, she tweeted that it was great but strange decision.