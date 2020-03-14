Mehwish Hayat interview to air on Angelina Jolie-produced BBC show

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is adding another feather to her cap as she gears up to appear on a BBC show produced by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared a teaser of her interview and wrote “Excited that my interview for BBC World will be out soon. Great concept created by Angelia Jolie for the first TV show she is producing.”

The show is produced by the Maleficent star in collaboration with Microsoft Education and the BBC.

“The roles that I have done, they have been the ones that have broken stereotypes,” said Hayat in the teaser. The starlet went onto say that male and female actors should get equal pay so that they get an equal amount of respect.

“If used in the right way, it can be really helpful, healthy and progressive. It can build people up,” she said about social media.