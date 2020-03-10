Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to her dog Bruno

Actor Mehwish Hayat recently shared a heart-wrenching post about her dog, Bruno, on social media.
In an Instagram post, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star said that Bruno has passed away three days ago. She added that the dog had taught her about unconditional love and life.
My dear Balooni .. It’s been 3 days that you’ve been gone .. and my heart and mind still doesn’t want to believe It. I’ve been through a lot but these last few days have been the worst of my life. A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns .. your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself. Never thought I’d lose you .. thought you’d always be there at the gate waiting for me with those big piercing brown eyes .. My best friend .. you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying good bye and letting you go .. I wish you’d waited for me a day more .. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish .. 💔 Nothing will ever replace the void that you have left in my life. All I am left with is tears .. memories .. and a lifetime to miss you… 🥀 RIP Bruno 06.03.2020
