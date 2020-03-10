Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to her dog Bruno

Actor Mehwish Hayat recently shared a heart-wrenching post about her dog, Bruno, on social media.

In an Instagram post, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star said that Bruno has passed away three days ago. She added that the dog had taught her about unconditional love and life.

“Nothing will replace the void that you have left in my life. All that I am left with is tears…memories…and a lifetime to miss you,” she said.