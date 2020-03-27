Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Meghan to begin new life by narrating Disney elephant film

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Meghan to begin new life by narrating Disney elephant film

Photo: AFP

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan will make an instant start to life away from Britain’s royal frontline by narrating a new film about a family of African elephants, Disney announced on Thursday.

The documentary will follow the family of elephants as they cross Africa’s Kalahari Desert. Its broadcast date is just three days after she and Harry will officially step down as senior royals.

“Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3,” the channel said on its Twitter account.

The couple stunned the family in January by announcing their plans to quit the royal frontline and move to North America.

Harry, the youngest son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was heard mentioning former actress Meghan’s voiceover abilities to Disney boss Bob Iger.

“You know she does voiceovers?” he told Iger at the London premiere of “The Lion King” in July last year. “She’s really interested.”

Iger was heard to reply: “Sure. We’d love to try.”

Both Harry and Meghan are dedicated to environmental causes and are looking to develop their charitable foundation as part of a “progressive new role”.

They will now formally be known as “Harry, The Duke of Sussex” and “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Disney Meghan Markle Prince Harry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.