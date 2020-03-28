Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Meesha shares skin care routine, Frieha does laundry in quarantine

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Meesha shares skin care routine, Frieha does laundry in quarantine

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Singer Meesha Shafi’s current mood is: mask mood. The Leela singer recently took to social media to share a simple DIY face mask. She says it has the potential to transform your skin.

In an Instagram post, Shafi said: “So here’s a miracle mask recipe that might hold the potential to transform your skin. Dried neem leaves ground to a powder & Dahi. That’s it. That’s the recipe. You’re welcome.”

While Shafi was enjoying some down time. PR guru, Frieha Altaf, was busy with household chores. She shared a video of herself doing laundry at home.

Altaf said that she enjoys working around the house and was using the lockdown to do some spring cleaning. “Washing clothes today! My domestic staff that is live in are with me. Rest on paid leave. Care for your staff. Cleanliness is Godliness,” she said in the post.

Across the border in India, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma gave her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, a haircut.  

In an Instagram post, she said: “Meanwhile, in quarantine…”

Tell us what you think:

