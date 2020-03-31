Meera shares throwback photo with Resham

Actor Meera recently shared a throwback photograph on social media. In a post on Instagram, Meera is standing next to Maan-o-Salwa star Resham and both of them are wearing gorgeous orange outfits.

In the post, the Baji star said that Resham was a talented and beautiful woman with an amazing soul. She added that Resham was her best friend and colleague.

According to Meera, Resham is her inspiration and favourite stylist. She prayed to Allah for her protection as well.

Both women started their careers together in the 1990s and starred together in Samina Peerzada’s blockbuster hit film Inteha with Meray Paas Tum Ho’s Humayun Saeed.