Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Meera shares throwback photo with Resham

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Meera shares throwback photo with Resham

File Photo

Actor Meera recently shared a throwback photograph on social media. In a post on Instagram, Meera is standing next to Maan-o-Salwa star Resham and both of them are wearing gorgeous orange outfits.

In the post, the Baji star said that Resham was a talented and beautiful woman with an amazing soul. She added that Resham was her best friend and colleague.

According to Meera, Resham is her inspiration and favourite stylist. She prayed to Allah for her protection as well.  

Both women started their careers together in the 1990s and starred together in Samina Peerzada’s blockbuster hit film Inteha with Meray Paas Tum Ho’s Humayun Saeed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Baji film meera resham
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.