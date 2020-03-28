Meera asks fans to practice social distancing, strengthen immune system

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistani actor Meera has urged fans to improve their immune system and practice social distancing, while jogging in front of the White House.

She took to social media to claim that she is practicing social distancing by opting to go for on a walk alone.

Meera went onto say that health is wealth and urged her fans to practice social distancing as well for the sake of their loved ones.

She urges everyone to wash hands, again and again, and improve your immune system to prevent from contracting coronavirus.

She also goes on to say that, take this isolation period as an opportunity to remember Allah and ask for his forgiveness.

Later, she posted a public service message advising people to wash their hands, stay at home and follow the government’s order to contain the virus.

Earlier this week Meera had shared a video to create awareness of the coronavirus. In her video, she had asked people to keep good hygiene practices and eat halal food.

Meera also celebrated Pakistan Day with the Pakistani community in Atlanta, United States.

