Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Meera asks fans to practice social distancing, strengthen immune system

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Meera asks fans to practice social distancing, strengthen immune system

Photo: File

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistani actor Meera has urged fans to improve their immune system and practice social distancing, while jogging in front of the White House.

She took to social media to claim that she is practicing social distancing by opting to go for on a walk alone.

Meera went onto say that health is wealth and urged her fans to practice social distancing as well for the sake of their loved ones.

She urges everyone to wash hands, again and again, and improve your immune system to prevent from contracting coronavirus.

She also goes on to say that, take this isolation period as an opportunity to remember Allah and ask for his forgiveness.

Later, she posted a public service message advising people to wash their hands, stay at home and follow the government’s order to contain the virus.

Earlier this week Meera had shared a video to create awareness of the coronavirus. In her video, she had asked people to keep good hygiene practices and eat halal food.

Meera also celebrated Pakistan Day with the Pakistani community in Atlanta, United States.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus meera Washington Capitals
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.