Maya Ali wants all to not to lose hope

Mann Mayal actor Maya Ali wants her fans to not lose hope and create panic. she strongly believes that soon normalcy will be restored and people will meet and offer prayers once again together after defeating the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself from Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star said, “This picture was taken a while back when people were praying together in mosques and I strongly believe that this day will come back soon Insha ALLAH. People will meet and offer prayers once again together.”

She urged her fans not to lose hope or create panic. “Please don’t loose hope or create panic, “waqt agar waisa nahi raha to aisa bhi nahi rahe ga” Insha ALLAH.”

“This is the time when we have to become One as a nation and adhere to the government orders,” she said.

She ended her post with a wish that all of her fans stay in good health and safety on this day. “Please stay inside your homes to save others’ lives. Happy Pakistan,” reads the post.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram account and shared a video from her house in which she can be seen cleaning during self-quarantine.

