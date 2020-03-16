Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Maya Ali pens emotional note about her father

Photo: File

Actor Maya Ali recently took to social media to share a heart-wrenching post about her late father.

In a post on Instagram, the Mann Mayal star said: “Weddings always have those moments where everyone’s around, people celebrate their happiness together and they become one big family… But baba you were nowhere, I tried looking for you, but you were not there to hug me and this was the moment when I got another reality check… Everyone was around me except you Baba.”

Ali’s brother recently tied the knot. She shared highlights from the wedding on social media.

Ali lost her father in 2016. She has been open about her relationship with her father. In a BBC interview, the actor said that her father was not happy with her choice of career and refused to speak to her. She said that they made peace six months before he passed away.

