Maya Ali gets tested for coronavirus after US tour

Actor Maya Ali tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday. The actor was in the US for a fund-raising tour for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. She returned to Lahore five days ago and got herself checked.
In an Instagram post, the Teefa in Trouble star said that the process wasn’t easy as there was a lot of stress, anxiety and fear. She added that she was glad to see the airport authorities were taking precautions and screening passengers.

It’s been almost 5 days since I came back from my shaukat khanum fund raising US tour. I had chills when I was there. I got really worried so when I arrived at Lahore airport, they had a proper procedure for all the travellers to go through under the screening. Then I got checked myself and waited 2 days for results. Alhamdulillah test turned out negative. But this whole process wasn’t that easy. Stress, anxiety, sleepless nights and most importantly that fear… I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole humanity. There is no vaccine that has yet been dicovered for this virus, all we can do is self care and follow proper measures. We must take it seriously. I am more worried about those people who survive on daily wages, now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families. They can’t even get checked themselves because of affordability. I’ll request the government of Pakistan to think about them and try to arrange a team who can reach them and get them checked free of cost. This is not a time to panic and this time too shall pass by Insha ALLAH. For now social distancing is the only way for our safer future. We won’t hug for some time so we can meet more happily later… Have faith in ALLAH and do take every possible precaution for yourself, for your family and for the entire humanity… “Beshak ALLAH is the greatest” #washyourhands #wearmask #socialdistancing
“I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole humanity. There is no vaccine that has yet been discovered for this virus, all we can do is self-care and follow proper measures. We must take it seriously,” she said. “I am more worried about those people who survive on daily wages, now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families.”
She requested the government to help those who live on daily wages and get them screened free of cost.