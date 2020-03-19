Maya Ali gets tested for coronavirus after US tour

Actor Maya Ali tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday. The actor was in the US for a fund-raising tour for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. She returned to Lahore five days ago and got herself checked.

In an Instagram post, the Teefa in Trouble star said that the process wasn’t easy as there was a lot of stress, anxiety and fear. She added that she was glad to see the airport authorities were taking precautions and screening passengers.

“I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole humanity. There is no vaccine that has yet been discovered for this virus, all we can do is self-care and follow proper measures. We must take it seriously,” she said. “I am more worried about those people who survive on daily wages, now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families.”

She requested the government to help those who live on daily wages and get them screened free of cost.