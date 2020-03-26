Maya Ali distributes groceries amongst the underprivileged

Parey Hut Love actor Maya Ali will distribute ration bags among the needy and underprivileged amid the coronavirus crisis. She shared a picture of the first batch of ration bags that have arrived at her residence.

Sharing photos on Instagram, she said that this is the first batch of ration bags which has just arrived.

“It’s the right time when we should play our own part and shouldn’t wait for others to come and save people,” said Ali.

She remarked that it is a very crucial time and we should become one as a nation and stick together. “Alhamdulillah I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this,” she said.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram account and shared a video from her house in which she can be seen cleaning during self-quarantine. She also said that people should not lose amid coronavirus.