Matrix 4 production on hold as coronavirus pandemic spreads

Warner Bros has decided to shutter production on the fourth Matrix sequel as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, according to Variety.com.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas next May. It is not clear if this decision will impact the release day.

According to the website, the film had been in production since February, and moved from San Francisco to Berlin, where it was preparing to shoot this week.

“In light of the coronavirus crisis and resulting travel restrictions enforced on Europe by President Donald Trump, executives thought it was the best move for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely,” it said.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles in the film, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris join the cast.

Plot details are currently unknown. While it was rumored a young Morpheus could appear in the movie, sources have not confirmed that. The script has been penned by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Lana Wachowski will direct and produce the film with Grant Hill.



Scheduled shoots for The Batman, King Richard and Fantastic Beasts 3 have also been delayed by the studio.