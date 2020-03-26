Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Mansha, Priyanka, Mindy take part in WHO safe hands challenge

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@manshapasha

Actor Mansha Pasha’s video has gone viral. The Laal Kabootar star recently shared a video of herself dancing to Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s Disco Deewane as she washed her hands.

In an Instagram post, Pasha said: “Dance karein….aur haath saaf rakhein!” She explained that this was a part of the WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge regarding the proper procedure to wash hands. She challenged many celebrity friends to take up the challenge.

She instructed her fans to put on their favourite tune and wash hands for 20 seconds. “My choice is Nazia Hassan (pls also see the procedure to wash hands properly! Dont forget the thumbs) Stay safe,” she said.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra took part in the WHO wash your hands challenge as well.

Here is a video of the Quanitco star singing as she washes her hands the right way.

Chopra nominated actor and writer Mindy Kaling to take part in the challenge. She shared a video of herself washing her hands while listing to the soundtrack of her hit TV show The Mindy Project.

View this post on Instagram

Stay clean, stay safe.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT

Mansha Pasha Priyanka Chopra WHO
 
