HOME > Entertainment

Mansha Pasha’s sister to look after COVID-19 patients in UK

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Actor Mansha Pasha tweets daily reminders asking her fans and followers to wash their hands and maintain social distancing.

She recently shared an update about her sister. On Tuesday night, the Laal Kabootar star, said that her sister will be on the frontline taking care of coronavirus patients in the UK.

“My sister will soon be starting to care for coronavirus patients in UK. The current UK govt has been particularly cavalier in helping the NHS staff; not providing them tests if they suspect infection or proper protective gear,” she said.

The actor asked fans to say a prayer for her safety.

Recently, Pasha shared a video telling fans how to wash their hands properly. She encouraged her followers to wash their hands to the tunes of their favourite song and not to forget cleaning the thumbs.

The actor has been very vocal about the coronavirus pandemic and what precautions to take. She has been open about sharing her fiancé, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir’s experience getting tested for COVID-19.

