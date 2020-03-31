Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Mansha Pasha wants to hug her mom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: File

Actor Mansha Pasha hasn’t hugged her mother in days. She recently tweeted about it and said that there were no cuddles from anyone in her family either.

“Coronavirus why you make it so hard for affectionate people!! I haven’t hugged my mom for days…no cuddles from anyone in my fam. All I can say is thank God for my cat,” she shared.

Recently, the Laal Kabootar star shared a photograph of her mother on Pakistan Day. The actor said that they were celebrating the holiday together but practicing social distancing as well.

