Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mansha Pasha urges fans to think of daily wage earners

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mansha Pasha urges fans to think of daily wage earners

Photo: Instagram/@manshapasha

Actor Mansha Pasha and other actors have banded together to start a group to make care packages for daily wage earners to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Laal Kabootar star said: “Someone of us within the industry have started a group to contribute money to help make packets for daily wage earners that will be left without an income in the coming weeks.”

She added that the packets would contain essential items such as food, tea and soap etc. The actor urged fans and followers to educate people on how to wash their hands and give them hand santiser.

“Do ur bit since some are depending on ur help to get thru this #CoronavirusOutbreak,” she added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Mansha Pasha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Angeline Malik vows to never work with Khalil-ur- Rehman Qamar
Angeline Malik vows to never work with Khalil-ur- Rehman Qamar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.