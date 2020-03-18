Mansha Pasha urges fans to think of daily wage earners

Actor Mansha Pasha and other actors have banded together to start a group to make care packages for daily wage earners to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Laal Kabootar star said: “Someone of us within the industry have started a group to contribute money to help make packets for daily wage earners that will be left without an income in the coming weeks.”

Someone of us within the industry have started a group to contribute money to help make packets for daily wage earners that will be left without an income in the coming weeks. The packets will contain some essential items, food, tea, soap etc.

Please think of all the daily (1/2)

She added that the packets would contain essential items such as food, tea and soap etc. The actor urged fans and followers to educate people on how to wash their hands and give them hand santiser.

“Do ur bit since some are depending on ur help to get thru this #CoronavirusOutbreak,” she added.