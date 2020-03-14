Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Mansha Pasha shares her favourite throwback photo

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Mansha Pasha and her fiancé lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir are couple goals. In a recent Instagram post, Pasha asked fans and followers to say “Mashallah” as she shared her favourite throwback photo with Nasir.

The photo is from comedian Faiza Saleem’s wedding two years ago.

The post was captioned: “My favourite throwback @mjnasir (Say MashAllah) #throwbackthursday @faizasaleem90 wedding.” 

The Laal Kabootar star and Nasir got engaged last year in December in Karachi.

Their relationship was confirmed via social media when a copy of their engagement invitation card began circulating. Rumours of a relationship started when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media.

RELATED STORIES
 

