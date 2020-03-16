Mansha Pasha hopes Jibran Nasir’s coronavirus tests comes negative

Laal Kabootar actor Mansha Pasha hopes her fiance Jibran Nasir’s coronavirus test comes out negative. Nasir recently returned from the US after spending a week there.

Taking to his Instagram, Nasir shared that was pleased to find a proper screening system for the coronavirus in place by the Sindh government, which wasn’t present in the US. He added that he will be limiting his movement and interaction until the test results come in.

“Out of concern for family, friends & everyone around I’ve limited my interactions and movements as most of #Corona cases are asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms but will go through testing just to be sure & encourage all those coming to Pak to do same,” reads his post.

Quick to comment on his Instagram post, Pasha said it’s a tough time for her as well: “I haven’t seen you for over a week but safety first. Fingers crossed.” She hopes he tests negative for the deadly virus.

The Surkh Chandni star and Nasir got engaged last year in December in Karachi.

Their relationship was confirmed via social media when a copy of their engagement invitation card began circulating. Rumours of a relationship started when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media.